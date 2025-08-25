IGCF 2025 to feature 237 international speakers across 110 events

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) returns for its 14th edition with a rich agenda featuring 237 international speakers, including government leaders, global experts, academics, and innovators.

Taking place on September 10 and 11 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life,” the forum will host over 110 events covering panel discussions, keynote addresses, and a wide range of workshops.

This year’s edition places quality of life at the forefront, recognising it as a vital priority at the heart of development policies and human wellbeing. The forum will examine the pivotal role of communication in transforming development visions into reality, building public trust in governments, and promoting community participation in decision-making.

Over two days, IGCF 2025 will bring together leading experts to address urgent global issues directly affecting quality of life, from food security, public health, and education to environmental sustainability and the green economy.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “IGCF is founded on the belief that communication is a core tool for addressing global challenges, especially in an age where climate change, health, poverty, hunger, education, and sustainability are increasingly interconnected. Communication plays a strategic role in conveying accurate information, empowering societies to engage meaningfully, and enabling innovative responses to shared challenges. It is a key mechanism for managing the profound transformations shaping our world.”

He added: “The presence of a diverse group of leaders and experts in Sharjah underscores the emirate’s commitment to development and humanitarian causes. IGCF has become a global platform for launching innovative ideas and sharing expertise. This edition reaffirms that human wellbeing and quality of life should guide development policy, and that transparent, human-centred communication is fundamental to building trust and fostering international partnerships for a more balanced and sustainable future.”

The forum will feature 51 panel discussions covering topics including food security, public health, education, the green economy, and sustainability. Seven inspiring keynote talks will be delivered by global leaders and decision-makers, in addition to 22 applied workshops, enabling direct engagement between participants and experts. The event will conclude by honouring the winners of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, which recognises excellence and innovation in government communication worldwide.

This year, IGCF will welcome 30 strategic partners from local, regional, and international entities, including government bodies, international organisations, research centres, and leading technology and media companies. They will contribute to a varied programme delivered across 22 interactive platforms designed to facilitate open dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative initiatives that enhance quality of life.

The forum will focus on five key global priorities: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy. Their selection reflects the forum’s vision of communication as an essential means of building trust between governments and communities. It also emphasises innovation and technology serving as the main drivers in shaping future policies that prioritise quality of life.



