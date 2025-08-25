EDGE Entity CARACAL to display latest line of UAE-made commercial pistols, rifles at ADIHEX 2025

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – – EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, is making their 18th appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025).

Returning as a Weaponry Sponsor for the 22nd edition of the annual event, CARACAL will showcase their latest line of UAE-made commercial pistols and rifles, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from their subsidiary CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION (CLA), the UAE’s sole ammunition producer. High-end hunting rifles will also be on show from Merkel, CARACAL’s German subsidiary with over 100 years of experience in producing perfectly balanced, luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “ADIHEX 2025 offers CARACAL an ideal opportunity to deepen our affinity with the region’s growing sports shooting and hunting communities. This year, we are set to showcase the latest advancements in precision commercial firearms and bespoke hunting rifles. From high-performance 9x19mm pistols to one-of-a-kind rifles, and locally produced ammunition, CARACAL’s display is aimed at highlighting how the UAE is at the cutting-edge of small arms technology while embracing the nation’s rich heritage and history.”

In line with celebrating the UAE’s heritage, CARACAL will display three distinct Merkel Helix Deluxe VIP hunting rifles, featuring unique hand-engraved motifs, including an Arabian horse, the Al Jaheli Fort, the Dubai Skyline on the rifle action.

Hunting rifles on display from Merkel will include the Helix Speedster, Helix Black, Helix Noblesse, the K5 single-shot rifle, the Jaeger bolt-action rifle, Anschütz hunting rifles, and over-and-under-barrelled rifles. Various versions of Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 will also be on display, in addition to the Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’, and CARACAL’s 2011 pistol in a range of configurations.

