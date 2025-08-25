Ajman CP inaugurates Zayed Educational Complex

AJMAN,25th August, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the President’s initiatives, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, today inaugurated the Zayed Educational Complex in the Al Raqaib area of Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development.

The complex comes within the “Zayed Educational Complexes Project,” one of the largest national educational projects aimed at supporting the state’s efforts to provide infrastructure that keeps pace with global developments in education and achieves the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that the complex bears a dear name to all of us, that of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made knowledge a beacon and foundation for renaissance and development.

H.H. added that while this great educational landmark bears the name of the founding father, we can feel his presence in its halls through his wisdom and vision upon which the United Arab Emirates was built.

The Crown Prince of Ajman praised the great support the state provides under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the educational journey, based on the principle that knowledge is the cornerstone of building a strong, advanced, and prosperous nation.

Shr=eikh Ammar pointed out that the Emirate of Ajman, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, continues to support the journey of knowledge and its students through advanced educational projects that provide an environment nurturing creativity and open wide horizons for excellence and leadership.

During his address to the students, Sheikh Ammar conveyed the greetings of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and his wishes for their success, congratulating them on the new academic year and wishing them an outstanding school year.

He said: “Today you live in a nation that provides you with all the means of excellence and success, and this blessing places upon you a great responsibility toward your country, which deserves your loyalty and service in return.”

He also said: “Today, at the beginning of the new academic year, we inaugurate a new educational edifice in Ajman that adds to our nation’s academic institutions, and we hope it will become a beacon for shaping new generations of students capable of achieving global accomplishments that raise the UAE flag high.”

The Crown Prince of Ajman noted that more than one million male and female students begin their new school year today, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to investing in people. He emphasised that Ajman will continue to support an attractive educational environment that encourages innovation and creativity in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

During his visit, H.H. toured the complex’s facilities and advanced classrooms designed according to the latest international standards to meet students’ needs and provide an integrated educational environment that hones their skills, develops their abilities, and opens pathways to excellence and creativity.

Sheikh Ammar also exchanged conversations with students, who expressed their happiness at his visit, while he wished them success and distinction, encouraging them to work hard and diligently, to arm themselves with knowledge, and to adhere to high values and morals that serve their nation and community.

He also met with members of the teaching staff and listened to their visions for developing the educational system in line with the best modern practices, praising their vital role in building future generations.

He said: “A teacher is not merely a transmitter of knowledge, but a role model and source of inspiration. Teaching is not just an ordinary job, but a noble national mission. You shape minds and leave an impact that remains in the memory of every student.”

Sheikh Ammar commended national efforts to develop curricula, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, urging students to take advantage of these opportunities to build their capacities in line with the demands of the future.

He concluded his visit by affirming the leadership’s commitment to supporting the education sector and providing an inspiring learning environment that enables students to excel and teachers to fulfill their noble mission in the best way possible.

For her part, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said that the visit of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi reflects his great attention to the educational journey in the Emirate of Ajman.

She pointed out that his visit, particularly at the start of the new academic year, has a very positive impact on students and the teaching staff, instilling in them enthusiasm and diligence, and she extended her thanks to H.H. for this noble gesture.

She added that the Educational Complexes Project confirms the UAE’s keenness to invest in education to prepare generations of Emiratis equipped with knowledge and learning.