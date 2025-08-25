Sheraa, Startup Middle East sign MoU to strengthen UAE-India startup collaboration

SHARJAH,25th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Middle East to strengthen cross-border collaboration between the UAE and India’s startup ecosystems. This agreement falls within a broader effort to expand market access, connect entrepreneurs to global platforms, and foster collaborative innovation.

The MoU was signed at Sheraa’s headquarters by Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, and Siby Sudhakaran, CEO of Startup Middle East, in the presence of Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, and a number of officials and representatives of startup companies in India. The agreement outlines a strategic roadmap to connect Indian entrepreneurs with Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem, unlocking new avenues for growth and expansion.

At the heart of the partnership is the establishment of the Sharjah Centre of India Startup Hub (ISH), a dedicated platform designed to connect Indian entrepreneurs with Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem.

Sheraa is expanding its collaborations with government entities and programs in India to further strengthen its flagship initiatives such as Sheraa Deal Dock, Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), and the Access Sharjah Challenge. These partnerships reinforce Sheraa’s position as a key driver of entrepreneurship, creating broader opportunities for its startups to access new markets and establish a stronger global presence.

The collaboration extends to major Indian startup ecosystem events, including Huddle Global, Startup Mahakumbh, Scaleup in the Emirates Business Summit, and India Startups Confluence 2025.

Sara Al Nuaimi, commented on the collaboration: “Collaboration lies at the heart of Sheraa’s mission to build a globally connected startup ecosystem. This agreement with Startup Middle East brings Indian founders closer to Sharjah’s entrepreneurial community and creates new opportunities for our startups to expand into one of the world’s most dynamic markets. Together, we are laying the foundation for a vibrant ecosystem of innovation between the UAE and India, one that will unlock growth, impact, and shared prosperity.”

Siby Sudhakaran said: “The India Startup Hub is a landmark initiative inspired by the enduring vision of Expo 2020 Dubai designed to showcase the dynamism of the Indian startup ecosystem while opening doors to global opportunities. We deeply appreciate Sheraa's visonary leadership and support in turning this vision into reality. This Hub will serve as a powerful catalyst, connecting Indian innovators with Sharjah’s thriving entrepreneurial landscape spanning its five free zones, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, and IBPC Sharjah further reinforcing the longstanding bridge of innovation and collaboration between the UAE and India."

Anoop Ambika, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission: “With over 1 million Malayalees in the UAE nearly 40% working across Oil & Gas, Shipping, Logistics, and Tourism the India Startup Hub Sharjah Centre, developed by Startup Middle East, creates a powerful bridge for Kerala Startup Mission to harness this diaspora’s sectoral expertise.”

This strategic partnership reinforces Sharjah’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, while creating a stronger bridge between the UAE and India’s startup ecosystems to empower founders, scale impactful ventures, and shape a more connected entrepreneurial future.