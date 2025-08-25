UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations to foster shared development with Angolan President

LUANDA, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -– UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations to serve shared development.

The two leaders met today in Luanda as part of a state visit by His Highness the UAE President to Angola. His Excellency João Lourenço welcomed His Highness, expressing his appreciation for His Highness’ visit and noting its significant impact on relations between the two countries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pleasure at visiting Angola and congratulated His Excellency João Lourenço and the Angolan people on the 50th anniversary of their country’s independence this year while wishing Angola and its people further progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed progress in bilateral relations, as well as joint efforts to leverage all opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of energy, technology, agriculture, food security, and logistics, among others.

In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that relations between the UAE and Angola continue to grow, especially in investment and development-related areas. His Highness affirmed the UAE's keenness to further build upon its ties with Angola with the aim of supporting both countries’ aspirations for development. His Highness also underlined the UAE’s commitment to working with Angola to encourage investment in future-focused sectors, stemming from its determination to build effective partnerships that achieve growth and prosperity for all.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of working concertedly towards global stability in the interest of all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that the UAE and Angola are bound by their shared vision of sustainable development, growth, and prosperity, affirming that the UAE aims to cooperate further with Angola in this regard based on its longstanding efforts to foster effective partnerships as a key pathway towards stimulating development and prosperity.

His Highness expressed confidence that Angola’s current presidency of the African Union will have a significant impact in serving peace and reconciliation throughout the continent, commending the role of His Excellency João Lourenço in this regard.

His Highness the President added that the UAE is committed to building strategic partnerships with African countries while supporting all efforts to enhance development and stability in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.

For his part, His Excellency João Lourenço commended His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Angola as historic, stating that the UAE and Angola share a longstanding friendship that has delivered positive outcomes for both countries. His Excellency added that the two nations continue to witness growth in ties, remarking that Emirati companies have a strong history of engagement in Angola and have contributed to supporting its economy. His Excellency continued that the agreements and memoranda of understanding announced during the visit will bolster cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, logistics, agriculture, and other sectors while also benefitting the Angolan economy and creating opportunities for youth.

The delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President attended the talks included H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.

Attending the talks from the Angolan side were several ministers and senior officials.