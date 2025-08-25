UAE wins four medals in 2025 Russian International Parachuting Championship

MOSCOW, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah Al-Qubaisi, member of the UAE's skydiving team, won four medals — two gold and two silver — at the 2025 Russian International Parachuting and Wakeboarding Championship.

Al-Qubaisi topped the Accuracy Landing event and claimed its gold medal, also took first place in the Distance event, came second in the Freestyle competition, and secured the overall silver medal.

This marks a new achievement following his recent gold medal at the Siberia International Championship.

Nasser Hamouda Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Aerosports Federation, affirmed that the national team’s continued achievements in international championships are a testament to the support and care of the wise leadership for air sports.