UAE carries out 80th airdrop of humanitarian aid under Birds of Goodness Operation to support Gaza

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE is continuing to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, completing today the 80th airdrop of relief supplies as part of the “Birds of Goodness Operation'', conducted in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany and Indonesia.

The latest airdrop included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable organisations and institutions, to help meet the urgent needs of Gaza’s residents amid dire humanitarian conditions.

With this delivery, the total amount of aid provided by the UAE through the operation has surpassed 4,068 tonnes, covering food and essential relief materials. This reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE’s pioneering role in international humanitarian relief, through fostering regional and global cooperation and promoting a culture of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises