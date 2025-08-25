Eleven Gazans die due to starvation over past 24 hours, taking death toll to 300



GAZA, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that 11 citizens, including two children, have died due to famine and malnutrition, recorded in Gaza Strip hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Medical sources reported that the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition has risen to 300, including 117 children.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five doubled between March and June as a result of the ongoing blockade.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached alarming levels, that the deliberate blockade and delays in aid have caused many lives lost, and that nearly one in five children under the age of five in Gaza City suffers from severe malnutrition.