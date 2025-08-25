Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Dubai Centre for Judicial Expertise

DUBAI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a Law establishing the Dubai Centre for Judicial Expertise as a public institution affiliated with the Judicial Council in Dubai. The Centre is granted legal personality with the aim of facilitating and regulating work that calls for domain experts to present findings before judicial authorities, thus enhancing the efficiency of such work in line with international best practices.

The Centre aims to support judicial authorities in the emirate by engaging qualified experts from both within the UAE and abroad. It also aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of expert reports, thereby contributing to accurate rulings and expedited case resolution. In addition, the Centre will help develop national expertise across specialised fields, establishing unified standards and procedures for appointing, supervising, and evaluating experts, and forging local and international partnerships to share knowledge and experience – ultimately strengthening litigants’ confidence in the expert insights submitted to judicial bodies.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, noted: “With the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to develop its judicial system and enhance it with expertise and specialised cadres, so that it remains responsive to evolving changes and developments – thereby reinforcing trust in Dubai’s judiciary and its integrity, and strengthening the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for living, working, and investing.

H.H. added: “The establishment of the Dubai Centre for Judicial Expertise is a qualitative addition to strengthening the justice system in the emirate. This Centre will serve as a trusted platform for providing high-quality technical expertise and a fundamental pillar in enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system and expediting litigation procedures in a way that ensures the protection of rights and the reinforcement of the principles of transparency and integrity.”

Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, affirmed that the new law will enable the standardisation of procedures and the development of proven mechanisms to engage domain expertise relevant to legal cases. He explained that the Centre will serve to enhance the quality of technical reports by attracting a select group of distinguished experts and deploying advanced technological systems for electronic integration with judicial authorities and experts. It will also invest in training and qualifying national cadres capable of efficiently and professionally meeting the requirements of the justice system.

He emphasised that establishing the Centre marks a key step in enhancing the quality of judicial work in the emirate and supporting swift justice.

Al Suwaidi added: “Dubai Courts, under the supervision of the Chairman of the Judicial Council, is keen to maximise the use of available resources to improve judicial services in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as a trusted destination for litigation.”

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, noted that the establishment of the Dubai Centre for Judicial Expertise represents one of the key developmental pillars within the technical expertise system serving judicial authorities in Dubai, as previously directed by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He stressed that the Centre’s creation is a pivotal move in enhancing the legislative and regulatory framework governing the work of domain experts within the judicial system in Dubai and aligning with the rapidly growing needs for expert evaluation in the context of judicial services.

The Centre will be governed by a Board of Directors chaired by the Director of Dubai Courts and will include members representing both judicial and non-judicial entities with relevant expertise. It will also include an executive body led by a Director General who will oversee the implementation of strategic plans and programmes. In addition, the Law stipulates the formation of a Steering Committee to supervise the transfer of competencies and resources from Dubai Courts and the Rental Disputes Centre to the new Centre during a designated transitional period.

Under the adopted mechanism, the Centre will receive expert appointment requests from judicial authorities and assign the appropriate specialists based on the required task – either from amongst its in-house experts or from amongst private sector experts listed in the official registry. The Centre may also utilise experts from government entities for specific assignments or engage global expert institutions where needed.

The Centre will also be responsible for building an integrated legislative framework governing expert work before judicial authorities in the emirate. This ensures the accuracy of expert reports and reinforces litigants’ confidence in the expertise system.

The establishment of the Dubai Centre for Judicial Expertise reflects the leadership’s commitment to adopting innovative institutional solutions that elevate judicial efficiency and support Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the standout cities globally in terms of quality of life and the rule of law.