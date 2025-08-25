Drydocks World wins contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

DUBAI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – – Drydocks World, a DP World company, has been awarded a landmark Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by AMIGO LNG for the world’s largest Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility.

The breakthrough project includes the conversion of two LNG carriers into Floating Storage Units (FSUs) and the construction of two newbuild FLNG barges at Drydocks World’s yard in Dubai. Once operational in the second half of 2028, the four-vessel facility will provide more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefaction capacity, surpassing any existing floating LNG development worldwide.

AMIGO LNG is a joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd. Located off Guaymas, Sonora on Mexico’s west coast and supplied with natural gas from the US Permian Basin, the facility will expand Mexico’s role in global energy supply by enabling direct LNG exports to meet growing demand in Asia and Latin America. Its strategic location shortens shipping distances to Asia compared with US Gulf terminals, cutting costs and emissions while opening a new LNG corridor at a critical time for global energy security.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO, Drydocks World, said: “This contract represents a major milestone for Drydocks World and Dubai. With our expertise in complex offshore conversions and large-scale new builds, we are setting new global benchmarks for floating LNG solutions. At the same time, this project reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced maritime engineering that powers global trade and the energy transition."

The EPC project will be executed using a modular build strategy, enabling precision fabrication, seamless system integration and pre-commissioning in a controlled environment. This approach ensures rigorous quality assurance, shorter delivery schedules, reduced environmental impact, and reliable long-term performance.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd. , said: “By partnering with Drydocks World on the world’s largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers.”

Drydocks World has completed more than 10 major LNG and FSRU conversion projects.

