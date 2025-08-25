UAE Team Emirates-XRG pair take fifth, eighth across line in Italy, as Tim Wellens finishes on final podium at Renewi Tour

BERLIN/ BRUSSELS, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – On the first summit finish of this year’s Vuelta a España, both João Almeida and Juan Ayuso showed promising signs for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the pair taking fifth and eighth across the line, respectively.

The explosive test in Italy was never going to suit either rider perfectly, with both favouring the longer climbs that will come to define the Vuelta, but Almeida and Ayuso remained towards the front of the action as stage 2 drew to its conclusion. With the result, Ayuso moves into the white jersey as the best young rider.

Heading into the final stage to be held entirely in Italy, the Spanish climber now sits ninth overall, just 12 seconds back on the stage winner and new race leader, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The Renewi Tour drew to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon, with Tim Wellens animating the racing once more and finishing strongly to take third overall. The Belgian national champion was unable to land a race-winning blow on the fifth and final stage, but it was not for the want of trying.

With three races on the go, Sunday was non-stop for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the Emirati squad battling for podium places on three fronts. Over in Germany, Jhonatan Narváez ended a fine week of racing, which sees him leave the Lidl Deutschland Tour with a stage victory in his pocket and second place overall.

The Ecuadorian national champion did not contest the bunch sprint that brought the race to a close on stage 4, but did finish safely to hold onto his podium spot. It is Narváez’s second GC podium of the season, and demonstrates his own strong form ahead of his next goals.