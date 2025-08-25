Sharjah Ruler aims to register Al‑Hosn Fort in Dibba with UNESCO

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced plans to register Al‑Hosn Fort in Dibba Al Hisn with UNESCO following its development.

This initiative highlights Sharjah’s dedication to preserving its historical, cultural, and human heritage and elevating archaeological sites that reshape ancient human history.

Preservation of heritage through thoughtful development

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan described Al‑Hosn Fort’s structure, noting its three interlinked floors dating to different eras—Hermiz, Portuguese, and Al Qawasim. These floors have been conserved under a protective canopy that shields both artifacts and visitors from sun and rain, emphasising meticulous care in heritage preservation.

In a phone call via the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), the Ruler of Sharjah also revealed plans to restore an abandoned square fort in Dibba Al Hisn into a publicly accessible heritage site. This restoration, along with the conservation of surrounding markets and traditional homes, will boost the city’s historical appeal and benefit local residents.