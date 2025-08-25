Abu Dhabi Exports Office highlights strategic role in Angola

ABU DHBAI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the financing export arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing national exports through strategic investments in digital and green infrastructure. These initiatives not only contribute to Angola’s development journey but also enhance the global presence of Emirati companies.

Building on this strategic cooperation, ADEX signed two financing agreements with the Government of Angola worth AED445 million to support critical projects in technology and infrastructure, in February 2023. The first agreement, valued at AED330 million, enables the establishment of two state-of-the-art data centres and a national cloud-computing platform through Presight, a UAE-based company specialising in artificial intelligence and big data solutions, while the second agreement, worth AED115 million, focuses on modernising street lighting systems across several Angolan cities using energy-efficient technologies, in collaboration with UAE-based pioneer, Mark Cables. These financing facilities were structured in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank and supported by Etihad Credit Insurance, ensuring dynamic financial security and reinforcing the long-term sustainability of the projects.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of ADEX, emphasised the role of such strategic projects in enabling significant developmental impact while opening new markets for UAE companies. He added that ADEX’s cooperation with Angola reflects the shared vision of both nations in advancing sustainable development and economic growth, unlocking opportunities and strengthening partnerships.

The growing presence of ADEX in Angola underscores the UAE’s commitment to expanding economic collaboration with Africa by providing integrated financing solutions that empower national companies to confidently access global markets.