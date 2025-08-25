UN calls for probe following deadly strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza

NEW YORK, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly has condemned the deadly airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza and called for a prompt and impartial investigation.

“These latest horrific killings highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict,” UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

The Secretary-General reiterated that medical personnel and journalists must be able to perform their essential duties without interference, intimidation, or harm, in full accordance with international humanitarian law.

He also renewed his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unfettered humanitarian access across the enclave, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The number of deaths in Gaza has surpassed 61,000, according to the local health authorities.