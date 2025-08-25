Inaugural Fujairah Global Chess Championship commences

FUJAIRAH, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The first edition of the Fujairah Global Chess Championship officially began today.

The tournament, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, is organised by the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club at its new HQ, is scheduled to run until September 2nd.

The championship features an elite field of players, including Ukrainian Grandmaster Ivanchuk, Indian prodigy Nihal Sarin, and the UAE's Salem Abdul Rahman.

Dr. Al Barakat confirmed that matches in the "Superstar" and "Master" categories will be live-streamed on the International Chess Federation website and other major global chess platforms, complemented by video coverage of select matches.

Polish international player Kacper Piorun expressed his admiration for the event's neat organization and the state-of-the-art facilities of the new venue. He praised the tournament for strengthening Fujairah's standing as a leading international host for chess championships.