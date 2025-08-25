Statement by Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, on occasion of official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Republic of Angola

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM)-- Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has made a statement on the occasion of the official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Angola. Following is the statement:

“The historic visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Angola reflects the UAE’s steadfast vision to build strong strategic partnerships with Africa, grounded in longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and collective effort toward a more prosperous future for our peoples.

The relations between the UAE and Africa have deepened significantly, evolving into a model of constructive cooperation across key sectors such as sustainable energy, food security, infrastructure, education, digital transformation, and healthcare. Through investments and flagship projects, the UAE continues to support Africa’s development journey.

The visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Angola highlights the deep-rooted ties between our two countries. Coinciding with Angola’s chairmanship of the African Union (AU), it opens significant opportunities for cooperation in shared priority areas and lays the groundwork for meaningful achievements that will benefit both nations and the wider region.

We value Angola’s prominent role as a global voice for Africa, whether through the AU, G20, or other major international forums and platforms, and we take pride in the close partnership that unites us in advancing Africa’s role on the international stage.

This historic visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral relations, reaffirming the UAE’s enduring commitment to Africa’s sustainable development, and expanding cooperation across all sectors to fulfill the aspirations of our two nations for greater growth and prosperity.”