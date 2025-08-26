Sultan Al Qasimi approves SMA’s general organisational structure

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree that formally approves the overall organisational structure of the Sharjah Museums Authority.

As outlined in the Emiri Decree, the general organisational framework for the Sharjah Museums Authority is established, and the Sharjah Executive Council will proceed with the following decisions:

1. The development of a detailed organisational structure for the Sharjah Museums Authority, along with any necessary decisions to execute this Decree, including the approval of job descriptions that align with the responsibilities of the Authority's various organisational units.

2. The establishment, merging, or dissolution of any organisational units that report to the departments specified in the general organisational structure.