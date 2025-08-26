Emirati women heartbeat of society, pillar of prosperity: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said that Emirati women represent the heartbeat of UAE society and the foundation of its unity and sustainable progress.

She added that the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day – held under the theme “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years” – is a tribute to the inspiring journey of Emirati women, whose determination and perseverance have played a pivotal role in the nation’s comprehensive renaissance.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikha Fatima said that the coincidence of this national occasion with the “Year of Community” underscores the strategic role of the family and women in supporting the main pillars of this national initiative, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership in consolidating values and strengthening national cohesion.

She emphasised that empowering Emirati women embodies a pioneering development model and an ongoing national success story. She noted that their accomplishments stem from a long-term strategic vision and structured national policies, guided by the belief that women’s empowerment drives sustainable development and enhances the creation of a productive, cohesive and competitive society at the global level.

Sheikha Fatima highlighted that Emirati women remain a cornerstone of family life and a driving force for social cohesion. She explained that in the “Year of Community”, empowering women directly supports the sustainability of social cohesion and strengthens coexistence across society.

She explained that supporting and empowering women has always been a well-established approach in the UAE, and that the nation is moving forward with the implementation of the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023–2031, under the theme “We Collaborate for Tomorrow”.

Launched in 2023, the policy aims to facilitate equitable and comprehensive participation of women in all sectors and enhance quality of life in society. It seeks to establish a framework with references and guidance for decision-makers in federal and local government entities, the private sector and civil society to promote the efforts of women’s empowerment and leadership in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima underlined the need for joint efforts across government, private and community sectors to enhance the role of the family and to back initiatives that reinforce bonds among its members. She added that, guided by the leadership, the UAE continues to implement comprehensive and innovative strategies to support families and promote the progress of all sectors of society.

Sheikha Fatima highlighted that Emirati women have earned a strong international standing, representing the UAE across global fora and reflecting the depth of its empowerment journey. She stressed that their leadership roles in international organisations embody the confidence of the global community in Emirati women and their ability to address key issues with efficiency and competence.

Sheikha Fatima said that Emirati women have an essential and prominent role in the national economy, the driving force of sustainable and comprehensive development. She explained that this has been made possible by the inclusive environment fostered by the wise leadership and its firm belief in women’s capabilities.

She affirmed that women’s vital role in preserving the family is central, describing the family as the cornerstone of society and the foundation of its cohesion in serving the homeland and safeguarding its achievements.

Sheikha Fatima concluded by saying that in the “Year of Community”, the UAE proudly reflects on the achievements of its blessed Union, working hand in hand to reinforce unity, deepen social cohesion, strengthen the culture of shared responsibility, and confidently look forward to a future rich with opportunities, excellence and success.

