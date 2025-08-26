UAE announces September 5 public holiday to mark Prophet’s Birthday

DUBAI, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Federal government entities will mark the Prophet’s Birthday holiday on Friday, 5th September.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities regarding the holiday. On this occasion, FAHR extended its best wishes to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 5th September will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the occasion. MoHRE extended its warm congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, citizens and residents.