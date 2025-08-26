SEC forms new Emergency and Crisis Management Team

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) convened for its regular meeting, on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and took place at the Ruler's Office.

In its recent meeting, the Council engaged in discussions on various topics concerning the regulation and oversight of government departments and agencies within the Emirate of Sharjah. They also examined key development plans designed to improve the quality of services being offered throughout the emirate.

Following the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Council has developed a new plan to enhance the operational efficiency of government agencies. This plan is designed to give branch managers and staff more authority, enabling them to work more effectively. The goal is to enhance the quality of services provided to the public and to better meet customer needs in a timely manner, ultimately leading to higher satisfaction.

The plan focuses on creating a strong development programme for government staff, involving training workshops for branch managers and employees in different agencies. The aim is to offer a complete variety of services in each city, making sure they fit the unique needs of the local community. Additionally, the plan aims to enhance the government's ability to respond promptly and effectively to citizen needs, ensure high-quality work, and ultimately increase resident satisfaction.

The Council has made a new decision to update a previous resolution from 2011 about the team responsible for managing emergencies, crises, and disasters in Sharjah. This new decision establishes a team that will be led by the Chief of Sharjah Police. The team will also include members from important local and federal government agencies, specifically those who hold senior positions equivalent to a Director-General.

The goal of changing the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team is to improve how we prepare for and respond to various challenges. This will be done by creating a unified set of procedures, plans, and practice drills throughout the emirate to ensure everyone is ready and organised.

The Council looked over a report about the number of illegal and unlicensed motorcycles, bicycles, and electric bikes that have been taken off the streets in Sharjah. Since the start of 2025 until August this year, a total of 19,102 vehicles have been seized. This effort is part of a campaign to improve road safety and protect everyone who uses the roads.

The Council examined the feedback from the Sharjah International Airport Authority concerning the suggestions made by the Sharjah Consultative Council about the Authority's policies. The Council highlighted how crucial it is to work on and adopt these suggestions, as they will enhance the services provided by the Authority, support its growth, and better address the needs of the community.