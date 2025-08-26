President of Pakistan receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

ISLAMABAD, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, received Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Zardari, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Pakistan.

For his part, President Zardari conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Zardari commended the Ambassador’s efforts to strengthen relations during his tenure, and wished him success in his new duties.

For his part, Al Zaabi expressed his gratitude to all government entities in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for contributing to the success of his mission to strengthen bilateral relations.