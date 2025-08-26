Minister of Justice receives Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority

ABU DHABI, 26th August 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad was briefed on the Ministry’s key responsibilities and its efforts to combat drug-related crimes at both the national and international levels.

Discussions also covered the existing national legislation on drug control, as well as statistics related to drug cases and adjudication rates.

The meeting further highlighted the Ministry’s role in international judicial cooperation, particularly about drug-related cases and the extradition of offenders, in addition to the contribution of the Judicial Training Institute in preparing specialised legal and judicial professionals.

The visit also included a tour of the Abu Dhabi Federal Courts building, where the delegation was introduced to courtroom management processes and the modern technologies adopted within the remote litigation system.