Work is underway to drill new wells in Zohr gas field: Petroleum Minister

CAIRO, 26th August 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said that work is ongoing to drill new wells in the Zohr gas field.

This came during the general assemblies of Petrobel and Petro Shorouk to approve results for the fiscal year 2024/2025. It was disclosed that Zohr gas field has increased output by 65 million cubic feet per day with the start of production from the Zohr-6 well.

The meetings also reviewed plans to expand oil and gas exploration in deeper layers, supported by seismic studies.

Petro Shorouk reported $569 million in investments during the year, highlighting Zohr-6 as a key milestone, confirming preparations for work on Zohr-9, and the drilling of two new development wells in the current fiscal year.