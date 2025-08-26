BRICS Motor Rally brings together representatives from 20 countries

MOSCOW, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The first international BRICS Motor Rally ended with a grand finish at VDNKh in the Russian capital. Representatives from 20 countries travelled 1,600 km on motorways to personally assess the country's commercial, industrial and cultural potential, according to TV BRICS.

The motor rally was opened by young people: a convoy of 50 cars started in Yekaterinburg. In Kazan, the baton was taken up by businessmen and industrialists, for whom promising areas of cooperation were presented in Nizhny Novgorod and the Vladimir Oblast. Today, the regions are actively exporting locally produced goods to the BRICS countries.

Vladimir Balakin, Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Entrepreneurship of the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, noted the growing interest in non-resource exports.

"After talking with our colleagues from the motor rally participants, we also see great potential in supplying food and agricultural products, primarily to India, China and African countries," he said.

The participants of the motor rally paid special attention to the development of industrial cooperation. In the reserve city of Suzdal, which was the next key point on the route, guests were shown enterprises focused on creating products with high added value. This was reported by Denis Sinyavsky, Minister of Economic Development and Industry of the Vladimir Oblast.

"We would consider options for attracting them (international partners – Ed.) to traditional industries, which for the Vladimir Oblast are focused on processing. As a rule, all our exports are non-raw materials, that is, we do not export raw materials, we export finished products," he said.

The motor rally was conceived as a practical initiative to strengthen humanitarian and business ties within the BRICS+ format. The route along the M-12 ‘Vostok’ motorway was not chosen by chance – it connects major industrial and cultural centres of Russia.

As emphasised by Pavel Knyazev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sous-Sherpa to BRICS, such contacts strengthen cooperation and friendly ties between countries, allowing them to get to know each other better and demonstrate Russia's potential.