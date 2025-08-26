General Women's Union signs MoU with Angola's Ministry of Social Action, Family & Women's Promotion

LUANDA, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, the General Women's Union (GWU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Social Action, Family, and Women's Promotion (MASFAMU) in the Republic of Angola. This was done on the sidelines of His Highness' state visit to Angola, in reflection of the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, Minister of Social Action, Family, and Women's Promotion in Angola, and Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union. It aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides by launching joint programmes and projects in the fields of education, science, economy, health, and the environment. This also includes initiatives that support the economic well-being of women, and the exchange of ideas and expertise on programmes that empower women professionally, opening wider horizons for them to excel and lead in the workplace.

On this occasion, Al Suwaidi said that the signing of this MoU is in line with the directives of the wise leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

“These directives aim to enhance the support and empowerment of women locally and internationally and expand cooperation with friendly nations,” she added.

Al Suwaidi noted that this joint cooperation reflects the UAE's commitment to promoting the role of women globally and solidifying their position as a key partner in development and an inspiring model of influence and creativity.