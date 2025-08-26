25 countries suspend postal services to US

GENEVA,26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Due to new US tariffs implemented by the US Administration, 25 countries have suspended postal services to the United States.

The Universal Postal Union, a UN agency based in Switzerland, reported that these member states halted package shipments because of uncertainty surrounding a new US customs tax rule.

Last month, the United States announced its intention to suspend the exemption for small international shipments of goods valued at less than $800, effective August 29.