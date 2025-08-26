Chairwoman of Palestinian Women's Union: UAE's support enhances resilience of Palestinian women

CAIRO, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) – Amal Al-Agha, Chairwoman of the Palestinian Women's Union in Cairo, praised the United Arab Emirates and the General Women's Union for their crucial support of Palestinian women. She highlighted that the continuous humanitarian and food aid has significantly helped Palestinian women persevere and face the ongoing challenges in Gaza.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al-Agha noted the UAE's consistent support for charitable organisations focused on women's issues, as well as its aid to female breadwinners and students. She described the General Women's Union's efforts as a leading example of Arab solidarity, particularly its role in backing Palestinian women's associations and development programmes.

Al-Agha also mentioned the UAE's contributions to Gaza through the ‘Chivalrous Knight’ and ‘Birds of Goodness’ initiatives. These efforts include establishing field hospitals, conducting vaccination campaigns, and providing ongoing food aid. She also acknowledged the UAE's role in a joint project with Egypt to secure drinking water for affected areas.

Al-Agha concluded by expressing her sincere appreciation for the UAE's sustained support and commended Egypt for facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.