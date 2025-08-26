70 Palestinian martyrs in Gaza since dawn today

RAMALLAH, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- 70 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces' fire in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Palestinian medical sources reported that the toll from Israeli operations in the Strip has risen since October 2023 to 62,819 martyrs and 158,629 wounded, most of whom are children and women, with more than 9,000 missing.

In a related context, Jerusalem churches urged urgent action to end the suffering in Gaza and preserve freedom of worship. This came during a meeting today between the Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and all Palestine, Syria, Arabia, beyond the Jordan River, Cana of Galilee, and Holy Zion, and two members of the US Senate.

During the meeting, they addressed the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip resulting from the ongoing Israeli war for two years.