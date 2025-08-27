Dubai Future Foundation, Amazon launch Gig Economy Programme under ‘Sandbox Dubai’

DUBAI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation and Amazon UAE have announced the launch of an innovative programme that will enable individuals to participate in the gig economy by delivering Amazon packages on-foot to customers.

This follows Amazon’s agreement to join the Dubai Future Foundation’s Sandbox Dubai initiative, specifically within the Gig Economy sector, which was approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The Sandbox initiative aims to develop the legislative environment in support of futuristic and innovative economic models.

The pilot programme with Amazon UAE provides opportunities for individuals and small business owners to earn additional and flexible income through on-foot delivery services, particularly in densely populated areas across Dubai. It also enhances the use of idle working hours while enabling businesses to scale efficiently. This initiative aligns with Dubai's commitment to enabling pioneering practices.

Furthermore, the model is expected to reduce reliance on delivery vehicles, helping to ease traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions, in line with Dubai’s sustainability goals.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, said, “We are excited to partner with the Dubai Future Foundation through the Sandbox Dubai initiative to launch new delivery models in Dubai, supporting our mission to serve customers with speed, convenience, and reliability.

We remain committed to leveraging our global expertise, scale, and technology to create new possibilities that boost the gig economy and entrepreneurship, as well as promote economic growth through greater flexibility for individuals and businesses. This collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in unlocking transformative solutions that will accelerate Dubai’s digital economy.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said this collaboration with Amazon UAE falls within the framework of public-private sector cooperation to develop the legislative environment supporting innovation in Dubai and the UAE, and to launch pioneering pilot projects that benefit society and contribute to enhancing economic competitiveness and future readiness.

Sandbox Dubai is one of the key transformational projects within Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate's economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the world’s top three economic cities.

The "Sandbox Dubai" platform provides an ideal opportunity for innovators to test and develop their market-ready business models, products, and services within a realistic and safe environment, supported by expert guidance and flexible regulatory supervision that helps them overcome challenges and accelerate their market entry.

It also contributes to enhancing Dubai as a global innovation hub by supporting real-world experiments that provide accurate data to regulatory bodies, helping develop evidence-based policies that support sustainable and progressive growth.