UAE President departs El Alamein at conclusion of fraternal visit to Egypt

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has departed from New Alamein City at the conclusion of a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Bidding farewell to His Highness at El Alamein International Airport was Egyptian President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed the longstanding ties of friendship between the UAE and Egypt and explored opportunities to further enhance relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.