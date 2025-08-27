1 Billion Followers Summit announces 4th edition, with packed agenda

DUBAI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the creators economy as concluded its preparatory meetings defining the agenda and activities for its fourth edition. The summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for positive content creation and growth in the digital economy.

The Summit has announced the launch of the world’s largest prize for AI-generated films, valued at US$1 million, in addition to a range of initiatives and a packed agenda featuring a roster of speakers with a combined following of over 3 billion followers.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, from 9th to 11th January 2026 in Dubai, across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

Spanning five days of interactive discussions, the preparatory meetings brought together CEOs of leading social media platforms, industry experts, and digital media companies, alongside some of the world’s most prominent content creators and entrepreneurs.

Participants explored ways to enhance the summit’s media presence, strategies for storytelling and purposeful content creation, and discussed technological trends, shifts in the creators economy, intellectual property tools, artificial intelligence, and methods of combating misinformation.

The meetings covered a wide range of topics related to the future of content creation, emerging industry trends, innovation tools, and methods of creating and promoting content.

They featured interactive debates on monetisation strategies, the future direction of social media platforms, building cross-border partnerships between content creators and creative companies, keeping pace with the rapid transformations in digital media, and expanding collaboration networks among content creators, platforms, startups, and major technology firms to explore opportunities for developing new tools that support useful content creation and open new horizons for the content economy regionally and globally.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has supported and nurtured the media and content creation sector throughout his 30 years of leadership and development.

He stated, “The content economy is an economic power with limitless horizons. Today, the UAE is not only keeping pace with its developments but is also leading and charting new directions within that economy,” reiterating that the launch of the world’s largest prize for AI-generated films in partnership with Google Gemini positively reinforces the UAE’s role in the content economy.

During the preparatory meetings, the Summit announced the launch of the world’s largest prize for AI-generated films, valued at US$1 million, in collaboration with Google Gemini. The winning film will be honored, and the top 10 competing films will be showcased during the fourth edition of the summit.

The Summit aims to support and encourage the production of purposeful films using diverse AI tools, raise awareness of the humanitarian messages such films should convey, and enhance creative capabilities, aesthetic vision, and advanced skills in integrating AI into film production. Short films, now one of the most widespread and effective mediums for delivering meaningful and impactful messages to audiences, will be central to this initiative.

The prize requires that the film be entirely generated using AI, with creativity and realism as essential criteria. The judging process will be based on storytelling, creativity, integration of AI, execution, and alignment with the theme in delivering a humanitarian message. More details will be shared during September, to kick-off the launch of the competition.

The agenda of the fourth edition features a significant expansion in interactive sessions and international partnerships, offering greater opportunities for content creators to innovate useful and impactful works. This aligns with the UAE’s mission to empower creators by providing an enabling environment that allows them to grow and expand globally.

The Summit also serves as a key platform to accelerate global creative transformation by bringing together innovators from around the world, enhancing cross-border partnerships, creating spaces for experimentation and innovation, and supporting startups.

During the preparatory meetings, it was also announced that AED50 million has been allocated for Creators Ventures Programmeme. The initiative aims to support creative content creators by funding innovative projects with global cultural and economic impact. It will provide grants for projects with positive social impact, as well as funding for joint ventures to establish companies led by content creators or creative tech developers.

The programme also offers support for accelerator initiatives that host the next generation of creative entrepreneurs worldwide, equipping them with funding, mentorship, and tools to expand and take their projects global.

As part of the second edition of the Creators Ventures Programme, the meetings launched the Content Creators Accelerator Programme, organised and supported by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global.

An allocation of up to AED50 million has been dedicated to the programme, through which individual content creators and content companies will be incubated to compete for support. Finalists in the Creators Ventures Programme will receive financial backing and funding for their projects.

The Creators Ventures Programme seeks to provide funding and support to startups and individuals presenting pioneering ideas in content creation, enabling them to showcase their projects before a judging panel comprised of leading investors and companies that will sponsor and invest in the selected ideas.

The Summit further announced the launch of a dedicated Content Creation Companies Pavilion for the first time since its inception. This step represents a milestone in advancing the content economy and empowering young creatives to draw inspiration from the successful experiences of prominent content creators in building their own companies.

The new pavilion is more than just a display space for ideas and insights; it represents a substantial contribution by the fourth edition to advancing the content economy to new horizons. It also provides emerging creators with the opportunity to learn from the achievements of global content creators to grow their reach and revenues.

The pavilion will feature startups operating within the content economy, providing a unique platform for these companies to showcase their ideas and offerings, secure deals, and establish a presence in the UAE. It will host around 100 SMEs, including startups founded by content creators who successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship.

Through 10 display platforms, the pavilion will offer content creators and entrepreneurial content creators ample space to present their ideas and experiences, inspiring emerging creators and startups to strengthen their presence in content creation. By dedicating one platform to each entrepreneur, the pavilion will foster collaboration and networking opportunities for those entering this promising sector.

The Summit also announced the adoption of the second edition of the Creators Ventures Programme, organised and supported by Creators HQ, in collaboration with 500 Global. The programme aims to attract global talent, encourage startups worldwide to relocate their headquarters to the UAE, and reinforce the country’s role as a global hub for creating content for good.

The programme seeks to provide funding and support to startups and individuals presenting pioneering content ideas, which will be pitched to a jury of top investors and companies for sponsorship and investment.

By bringing together startups, content creators and leading investors, the programme facilitates discussions around project ideas, allows applicants to present directly to the jury, and explores the potential for market success as well as requirements for support and funding.

The Summit also announced the appointment of five new ambassadors for its fourth edition, namely Simon Squibb, Alexandra Mary Hirschi, Khalid Al Ameri, Omar Farooq and Ammar Kandil.

Simon Squibb is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and one of the most-followed business creators online. Having founded and invested in over 100 companies, Simon now dedicates his time to helping people start businesses for free.

Through his content, he shares advice, mentorship, and opportunities to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. He is also the founder of HelpBnk, a platform built to support aspiring founders and democratise access to entrepreneurship.

Alexandra Mary Hirschi, the Australian content creator known as “Supercar Blondie” - the nickname of the Australia-born media personality based in the UAE where she began her journey and built a global presence of over 100 million followers across platforms. Her story embodies the UAE’s ability to serve as a launchpad for digital talents reaching the world. It is a story of transformation from a simple journalist into a content empire managing a global team.

Khalid Al Ameri is a content creator, writer, and speaker from the UAE, known for his heartfelt videos on culture, relationships, and social issues in the Arab world. Through his relatable storytelling and cross-cultural content, he has built a strong online presence and inspired millions globally.

Omar Farooq, Bahraini content creator, widely recognised across the Arab world for his video series “Omar Tries”, which explores cultural and humanitarian experiences. His YouTube channel has garnered over 1.2 billion views and more than 6.7 million subscribers.

Ammar Kandil, the co-founder of Yes Theory, a movement and media company built around seeking discomfort and living life outside of one’s comfort zone. Through powerful storytelling, global adventures, and community-building, Ammar and his team have inspired millions to embrace curiosity, courage, and meaningful human connection. He continues to push boundaries by leading creative projects that unite diverse communities around the world.

The Summit announced its list of main partners for the fourth edition, which includes: SEE Holding (the developer of Dubai Sustainable City) , Emirates (official airline designation), MBC Group, Sony, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Other partners include: Museum of the Future, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dinner in the Sky, Rode, and Talent Plus.

Major digital platforms participating include: Google, Meta, Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit builds on the global momentum of the third edition in January 2025, which attracted more than 15,000 creators, 420 speakers, and 125 leading CEOs and global experts. The summit recorded over 30,000 in-person attendees, 1.5 billion digital interactions, and 542 million views on social media platforms.

The third edition also witnessed massive engagement from millions of followers worldwide, with the official hashtag #1BillionSummit trending among the most-followed hashtags globally.

