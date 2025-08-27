Asia’s largest dredgers take to water in China

JIANGSU, China, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- China successfully launched the Tong Jun and Jun Guang - Asia's largest trailing suction hopper dredgers, independently designed and built - in Qidong, Jiangsu Province.

According to Shanghai Media Group (SMG), the Tong Jun and Jun Guang - constructed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) - are ultra-large trailing suction hopper dredgers with a design length of 198 metres, a beam of 38.5 metres, and a maximum hopper capacity of 35,000 cubic metres, making them the largest of their kind in Asia.

In the future, these two dredgers will be widely used for tasks such as port and waterway dredging and deep-sea pipeline installation. Under normal construction conditions, each vessel can fully load its hopper within 90 minutes, achieving world-leading efficiency.