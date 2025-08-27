RAKEZ client session on strategic compliance, infrastructure sets stage for future growth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th August 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently brought together its business community for a high-impact session aimed at enhancing operational clarity, compliance, and long-term planning.

Led by Key Account, Permits & Regulations and Engineering departments at RAKEZ, the session offered critical insights into upcoming infrastructure upgrades and essential regulatory procedures, reinforcing the economic zone’s commitment to creating a seamless, future-ready environment for its clients.

It included briefings from the economic zone’s Permits and Regulations experts, who outlined key procedures for health, safety, and environmental compliance, as well as construction permit services.

Complementing this, the team provided detailed updates on infrastructure developments across its industrial zones in Al Ghail and Al Hamra. These included ongoing and upcoming roadworks, unit enhancements, and how transformative projects like the Wynn integrated resort and Etihad Rail integration will impact business operations within the RAKEZ ecosystem.

Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO, said, “Compliance, readiness, and proactive planning are no longer optional, but essential. By equipping our clients with timely information and hands-on support, we’re ensuring they are well-positioned to thrive in an evolving economic landscape. These sessions are a reflection of our dedication towards building a collaborative, transparent, and business-friendly environment where our clients can succeed and grow.”

The session also served as a collaborative forum, inviting participants to engage directly with RAKEZ experts, raise queries, and offer feedback. This open dialogue reinforced RAKEZ’s client-first approach and its role as a strategic partner in each client’s growth journey.

RAKEZ continues to invest in initiatives that elevate client experience, with sessions like this forming a cornerstone of its strategy to build a more efficient and responsive ecosystem.