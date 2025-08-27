UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador to Foreign Minister of Panama

PANAMA CITY, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Abdullah bin Khater Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, presented a copy of his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Panama to Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama.

The credentials were presented during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

Al Shamsi expressed his aspiration to strengthen ties between the UAE and Panama, affirming his country's commitment to advancing cooperation across multiple sectors in a manner that benefits both parties.

For his part, the Panamanian Minister of Foreign Affairs wished Al Shamsi success in performing his duties and emphasised his country's readiness to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all areas.