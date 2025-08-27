Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Minister of Education

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 27th August 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at the Emiri Court.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

During the meeting, H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain was briefed by Sarah Al Amiri on the latest updates of the Ministry of Education as the new academic year 2025–2026 begins.

H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised that the wise leadership places great importance on education at all stages, reflecting the continuous efforts to enhance the quality of educational outcomes and to prepare qualified generations capable of addressing future challenges with knowledge and science, thereby contributing to the nation’s ongoing development and progress.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla praised the efforts of the Ministry of Education in advancing the educational process and raising its standards. He also highlighted the pivotal role of teachers and educational and administrative staff, stressing that their combined efforts are key to ensuring the success of the new school year.

Al Amiri expressed her gratitude to the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain for his commitment and close follow-up on the education sector. She commended his continuous support for educational institutions in the emirate and his dedication to providing an optimal learning environment for students and teachers. She affirmed that this support strengthens the quality and sustainability of education in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and officials.