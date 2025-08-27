Ajman Municipality takes part in World Renewable Energy Congress

MANCHESTER, 27th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman took part in the 24th World Renewable Energy Congress (WREC-24), which took place in Manchester, UK, from August 26 to 29, 2025.

The event attracted a diverse international audience, including a group of experts and policymakers in the sustainable energy sector.

The delegation was led by Dr. Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, who emphasised the significance of “facilitating partnerships between the public and private sectors to attain zero waste and promote the circular economy.”

He referred to the swift changes and the escalating global challenge in waste management, noting that the world generates 2.1 billion tonnes of municipal waste each year. This sector accounts for 5% of greenhouse gas emissions, with waste levels projected to rise by 70% by 2050 due to rapid urbanisation.

Al Hosani discussed “zero waste” strategies aimed at developing sustainable cities that can withstand climate change, highlighting that the effectiveness of these strategies is heavily reliant on strong public-private partnerships, which integrate financing and innovation alongside regulation and the safeguarding of public interests.

Al Hosani showcased the Emirate of Ajman as a successful example in the realm of sustainable cities, detailing the sludge-to-energy initiative in partnership with the private sector, which commenced electricity production in 2022 with a capacity of 2.4 megawatts. This project has achieved 40% self-sufficiency for the treatment plant and has led to a 60% reduction in electricity consumption. He also highlighted the Department’s commitment to innovative solutions to address financial, technical, and regulatory obstacles through blended finance and risk-sharing models.

Dr. Eng. Yasser Kayed, an Environmental Specialist in Sustainability and Environmental Planning at the Municipality Department, delivered a presentation titled “Integration of Emission Reduction Technologies.” He emphasised the significance of combining emission reduction strategies within renewable energy, sustainable transportation, environmental management, and green infrastructure sectors to realise measurable environmental, economic, and health advantages. He also emphasised that this integrated approach offers the potential to cut urban emissions by up to 80% by 2050.

Kayed highlighted several qualitative projects undertaken by Ajman Municipality, such as deploying IoT sensor networks and advanced AI technologies to accurately monitor air quality. These efforts resulted in achieving an air quality index of 96.19% in the first half of 2025 and contributed to a notable decrease in air pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur by 30% since 2020. Additionally, emissions from the electricity and water sector saw a 10% decline in 2023 compared to 2022, spurred by renewable energy projects such as the sludge-to-energy project and increased adoption of solar power.

A detailed breakdown of greenhouse gas emissions by sector within the emirate was also presented by Dr. Eng. Kayed. This analysis has proven instrumental in steering environmental policies and aligning efforts with the national ambition of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.