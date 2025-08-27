Ajman Crown Prince receives UAE Cybersecurity Council Head

AJMAN, 27th August 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government at UAE Cyber Security Council, Dr. Ohoud Shehail, Director General – Department of Digital Ajman and member of the Council, at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and officials.

During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to enhance digital infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity in line with national priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the UAE Cybersecurity Council’s role in countering digital threats, safeguarding the nation’s digital ecosystem, and reinforcing the country’s global standing. He emphasised that cybersecurity is the cornerstone of a sustainable digital economy.

The Crown Prince of Ajman said that cybersecurity is essential to ensuring economic and social stability amid rapid digital transformation.

He reaffirmed the Ajman Government’s commitment to supporting efforts to develop the skills and competencies of national cadres in the cybersecurity field.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar also underlined Ajman’s pursuit of adopting global best practices and strengthening both national and international cooperation to foster a safe digital environment that supports sustainable development and boosts investor confidence.

The meeting also explored the development of digital infrastructure and cloud computing, and their role in advancing vital sectors and enhancing government digital services.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti affirmed that digital transformation is no longer a mere technological option, but has become a central pillar enabling institutions to harness the opportunities of modern technology.

He stressed that reliance on cloud computing has become a fundamental element of this process, given its advanced capabilities in storing, managing, and analysing data. Cloud solutions, he added, enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and increase the flexibility of government services, paving the way for innovative solutions that address customer needs and meet future aspirations.

Dr. Ohoud Shehail emphasised that investment in digital solutions and artificial intelligence is a cornerstone for reinforcing Ajman’s position among leading smart cities.

She noted that such investments boost the efficiency and sustainability of government services, while aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a safer and more innovative digital future.