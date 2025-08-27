UAE Chambers signs MoU to establish UAE–Angola Business Council to strengthen economic partnership

LUANDA, 27th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA) to establish the UAE–Angola Business Council, in a strategic move aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations and expanding investment opportunities.

The agreement was concluded during an official visit by a high-level UAE economic delegation to the Angolan capital, Luanda. The memorandum was formally signed by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, together with Vicente Soares, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Angola.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives of the business community from both sides.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the establishment of the UAE–Angola Business Council represents an important milestone and a vital platform for strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, which continue to experience rapid progress across all fields.

“Our objective through this council is to generate tangible and promising opportunities for enterprises in both markets, benefiting from the full support extended by the UAE Chambers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola,” he added.

Al Owais noted that the UAE–Angola Business Council will adopt a structured approach to initiating diverse commercial and promotional programmes in priority economic sectors identified under the joint cooperation agenda.

He further highlighted that the council will provide an efficient platform for entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their activities, establish sustainable trade and investment partnerships, and explore new and high-value areas of partnership.

The Angolan side highlighted the significance of creating the joint business council, considering it an essential mechanism to transform shared interests into concrete initiatives.

The Angolan business community conveyed its commitment to developing strategic partnerships under the council’s framework, enhancing economic dialogue, fostering engagement between business sectors, and exchanging information on emerging opportunities and growth markets in both countries.

As per the MoU, the UAE–Angola Business Council will facilitate ongoing interaction between the business communities of both countries by promoting knowledge exchange on trade and investment opportunities and the relevant regulatory frameworks.

The agreement also aims to facilitate organising joint exhibitions, conferences, and reciprocal trade missions to serve the shared economic interests of the two nations.