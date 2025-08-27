'Al Maleh and Fishing Festival' opens tomorrow in Dibba Al Hisn

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The 12th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival will officially launch on Thursday evening, August 28, in Dibba Al Hisn.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, the four-day event will run until August 31 at Al Hisn Island.

The festival brings together a diverse mix of government entities, private sector companies, retailers, and local families involved in the Al Maleh (salted fish) industry. It aims to promote the economic and cultural significance of marine fishing while preserving the UAE’s maritime crafts and heritage-based industries.

This year’s event sees strong representation from maritime-focused government bodies, leading private companies, and local producers of Al Maleh. The festival also supports productive families, reinforcing the UAE’s 2025 "Year of Community" initiative by promoting public-private collaboration and community engagement.

The festival plays a key role in preserving the maritime traditions of the UAE's forefathers by transferring skills and knowledge to younger generations. Traditional practices such as fishing, salting, canning, and Al Maleh production are showcased, supporting the continuity of heritage industries within the national food value chain.

The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival serves as an economic catalyst by supporting SMEs, encouraging partnerships between traditional craftsmen and modern businesses, and stimulating tourism and local trade in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

Beyond cultural celebration, the festival emphasises Sharjah’s leadership in promoting traditional industries that contribute to food security, create jobs, and drive innovation in fisheries-based food production.

The Sharjah Chamber views the festival as a key component of its strategy to integrate commercial activities with community development across the emirate. By connecting traditional heritage with future economic opportunities, the event sets a model for sustainable and identity-driven growth.

Key attractions include the central "Al Maleh Market", showcasing premium salted products, alongside exhibitions for agricultural goods, advanced fishing gear, engines, and boats. Visitors can also enjoy a dining area offering authentic traditional Emirati dishes.