SPL launches upgraded version of 'Smart Knowledge Library'

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) have introduced an updated version of their Smart Knowledge Library platform, which offers a range of professional and technical courses that can be taken online. These courses are taught by well-known experts and specialists, and the platform has a user-friendly design that works well on mobile devices.

Participants can enjoy short educational courses available in both Arabic and English, complete with interactive quizzes and instant certificates upon completion. The registration process is simple and includes a quick video that guides users on how to enroll and make the most of their courses.

Sharjah Public Libraries have emerged as a leader in the digital age, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown when they made over 15 million digital resources available to the public online. In 2021, they launched the Smart Knowledge Library to provide free courses aimed at helping people grow their professional and digital skills. This shows that the library's mission extends beyond just lending books; it is committed to supporting community development.

In recent years, more people than ever have turned to digital platforms for reading and learning. The global e-learning market was valued at $399.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to over $1 trillion by 2033. This trend is evident in libraries as well, where a report for 2024 noted an 11% increase in the use of online services compared to the previous year, a significant rise compared to before the pandemic. Nowadays, virtual libraries are just as important as traditional ones for accessing knowledge.

This shift aligns with a broader global movement towards self-directed learning. UNESCO recognises digital innovation as a driving force towards achieving "Education for All," and many learners are now finding ways to learn at their own pace outside traditional classrooms. Sharjah Libraries have continued to host online workshops and meetings, reaching a wider audience beyond just those who visit the library in person.

The Smart Knowledge Library platform fits perfectly into Sharjah's broader cultural vision. It reflects the emirate's ambition to be a global center for culture that values books and reading while also embracing digital knowledge. By offering courses in both Arabic and English, the platform helps to promote reading and self-learning among people of all ages, making digital culture a key part of building a knowledgeable society.

Additionally, the platform supports local cultural industries by teaching people the skills needed to create high-quality content in areas like publishing, translation, and digital media. This makes it a vital tool for enhancing Sharjah's cultural impact both locally and internationally and achieving the goal of integrating culture into everyday life—not just something to enjoy occasionally.

As Sharjah Libraries celebrate their 100th anniversary, they operate six branches across the region, serving around 200,000 readers each year with resources in 33 different languages. The combination of traditional library architecture and modern technology creates a model that can inspire other libraries in the area.

By blending physical books with digital resources, Sharjah Public Libraries are helping to turn individual curiosity into lifelong learning. With technology at its core, the library becomes more than just a place to read; it becomes a lasting partner in the journey of personal growth and community development.