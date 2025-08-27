UAE rescue team continues its efforts to contain forest fires in Albania

TIRANA, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE rescue team is continuing its efforts to extinguish the massive wildfires raging across several areas of the Republic of Albania.

Since its arrival in Albania, the team has carried out 27 specialised aerial missions using two “Black Hawk” helicopters. These operations included 680 precise water drops on fire hotspots, during which more than 1,261 tons of water were used, significantly contributing to containing and limiting the spread of the fires.

These exceptional efforts come despite major field challenges faced by the team, including extremely high temperatures and the rugged geography of the affected areas. The operations are being carried out in close cooperation and continuous coordination with the competent Albanian authorities.

The team began its missions in the forests of Gramsh, Ballolli, the coastal area of Vlorë, and other regions, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Republic of Albania in controlling the forest fires.

Coordination meetings between the UAE team and Albanian officials are ongoing to develop the necessary plans to accelerate firefighting operations, alongside continuous field monitoring of extinguished areas to prevent the fires from reigniting.