From Palestine to US to India: UAE’s groundbreaking prosthetic programme restores lives across borders

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) – Within three months of announcing the 10 Journeys Initiative, a tribute to the courage of Sham and Omar, two kids who survived the 2022 Syrian earthquake, the medical team in Abu Dhabi has successfully performed the first free, life-changing osseointegration surgeries. Three young men from Palestine, the United States, and India, who met with tragic accidents at different walks of life, were the first beneficiaries.

The surgeries were led by Prof. Dr. Munjed Al Muderis at the Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic in Burjeel Medical City (BMC), under the AED 4 million initiative announced by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. Patients (Anas Jebeihi, Joshua Arnold and Sharon Cheriyan) were chosen based on their medical needs and financial situations, with seven more individuals set to benefit.

Osseointegration is a cutting-edge surgical technique that anchors prosthetic limbs directly to the skeleton, providing amputees with greater mobility, improved comfort, and a significantly enhanced quality of life.

Prof. Dr. Munjed Al Muderis said: “In our initial clinical analysis, we found that Anas, Joshua, and Sharon were the best matches for the surgery. They are recovering well and will begin using their prosthetics and undergoing rehabilitation in the coming weeks.''



