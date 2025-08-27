Energy Minister attends Indonesian Embassy's National Day celebration

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) – Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; attended

a reception hosted on Wedensday evening by Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception was attended by a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country, the business community, and members of the Indonesian community residing in the country.

In a speech on the occasion, Bagis praised the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the development witnessed by relations between the two countries, and the great and shared desire to push bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.