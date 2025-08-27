Abdulla Al Hamed: Emirati women remain key partners in shaping nation's future, role model for giving

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that Emirati women have today become a central partner in shaping the nation’s future and an active contributor to defining the features of its comprehensive renaissance and progress.

Abdulla Al Hamed added that Emirati women represent a role model in dedication and creativity, contributing with high efficiency to consolidating the knowledge economy and enhancing the country’s standing on the global stage.

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, he said that the UAE has made remarkable strides in empowering women thanks to the support and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has always given women the utmost care and made their empowerment a key pillar of the nation’s progress. As a result, women have become genuine partners in shaping national policies.

He noted that their ongoing achievements reflect the deep trust they enjoy from the leadership and society, embodying the spirit of ambition and optimism that distinguishes Emirati women as they confront future challenges to build a brighter tomorrow for coming generations.

He extended his highest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her pioneering role in empowering women and strengthening their presence nationally and internationally. He highlighted that her continuous support and wise vision have had a profound impact on cementing the status of Emirati women through pioneering initiatives and programs that enhanced their presence and participation across all fields of national work.

He added: “Emirati women have proven their ability to lead social, economic, and cultural transformations, and with their competence and creativity, they have embodied an honourable model of active participation in the present and future of the nation.”

The Chairman of the National Media Office pointed out that Emirati Women’s Day is an important occasion to celebrate their pioneering role in the development and prosperity of the UAE. He emphasized that today, they form a bridge between the legacy of a proud past and the prospects of a promising future, preserving national values that define identity while playing a leading role in driving innovation and leadership.

He concluded by saying: “Emirati women today are not only a symbol of excellence and achievement but also a key partner in sustaining development, and a living example of the Emirati spirit in turning ambition into tangible reality, while upholding authentic values that combine humanity, innovation, creativity, and future leadership.”

