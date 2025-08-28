GCC Secretary-General praises UAE Balloon achievements

RIYADH, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has praised the regional and international achievements of the UAE Balloon over the past 22 years during a meeting in Riyadh with its team, led by Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori.

Albudaiwi inaugurated the GCC Balloon initiative, set to be launched by the UAE Balloon in the coming months across GCC states and Arab countries.

The initiative seeks to foster a sense of Gulf belonging and highlight the achievements of joint Gulf action.

During the meeting, Albudaiwi recognised the team’s significant contributions at regional and international levels, commending their innovative initiatives and notable participation in various fora.

