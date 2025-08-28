Ajman Chamber explores economic cooperation with Embassy of Peru

AJMAN, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, received Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation, to discuss economic cooperation and coordinate joint efforts to expand intra-trade and mutual investments.

The discussions also addressed opportunities for collaboration in key sectors and highlighted the available capabilities in both Ajman and Peru.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber headquarters, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, and Fatima Yaqoob, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the Ajman Chamber’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation with countries across the globe. He praised the steadily developing relations between the UAE and Peru.

The meeting explored prospects for cooperation between the two sides in the fields of food industries, agricultural products, and textiles. The discussions aimed to create new horizons for investment partnerships and enhance trade exchange.

Participants underlined the importance of diversifying cooperation channels to increase bilateral trade by capitalising on market diversity and promising opportunities. They also stressed the need to exchange information and statistical data, and to coordinate efforts in organising specialised economic fora with the participation of business leaders and investors from both countries.

Ajman Chamber presented an overview of major investment opportunities in several vital sectors, including industry, tourism, education, healthcare, and construction, while also highlighting the Emirate’s efforts to foster a flexible business environment that facilitates ease of doing business.

The Ambassador of Peru emphasised the wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation between Peru and Ajman. He commended the economic strengths of both sides and reiterated his country’s commitment to enhancing trade and industrial relations while broadening the scope of partnerships.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al Suwaidi and Ambassador of Peru exchanged shields and souvenirs, and both sides agreed on the importance of exchanging trade delegations in the future.

