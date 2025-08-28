President of Federal Republic of Somalia receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan

MOGADISHU, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, at the start of a working visit to the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Mohamud, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Somalia.

For his part, President Mohamud conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Muhamud welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan. The meeting reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen them, as well as joint efforts to expand and develop avenues of cooperation across various fields, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and peoples.