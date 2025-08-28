IGCF 2025 to unveil visions for quality of life

SHARJAH, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), held under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life,” will feature a rich series of panel discussions exploring how government communication can contribute to human well-being, whether through food security, shaping public awareness, education, media, or sustainable urban environments.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the forum will take place on 10–11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together more than 237 international speakers across 51 sessions and over 110 diverse activities.

One of the forum’s most prominent sessions, titled “Human Stories in Education and Life… Inspiring Communities, Redefining Quality of life,” is organised in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The session will highlight that quality of life is not measured solely by economic indicators but also by the stories that give individuals meaning and belonging.

It will feature Katie Merx, Founder and CEO of Merx Communications (USA), and Amaj Rahimi-Midani, Founder and CEO of Poseidon-AI (USA and Singapore), who will examine how narratives can serve as powerful tools for shaping education policies. The discussion will also explore how a personal story can become a model for change that inspires and transforms the lives of others.

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) will host a session titled “Quality of Life and Government Communication at the Heart of Crises.” The session will stress that food is a cornerstone of societal stability.

Osama Heikal, Head of the Sector of Media and Communication at ICESCO, will discuss how government communication can be a critical tool in managing food crises by strengthening community trust in government decisions, ensuring the acceptance of policies related to fair resource distribution, and fostering solidarity in the face of challenges. The session will be moderated by Yousif Al Hammadi from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

The Sharjah24 platform will host a session titled “Who Shapes Awareness? The Duality of Message and Responsibility.” Speakers include Dr. Mohammad Ayish, Head of Media Communication at the American University of Sharjah; Yousef Al Taweel, Founder and CEO of the National Network Communications (NNC); and Fatima Ibrahim, Editor-in-Chief of Sharjah24 News.

The session will tackle a central question in the age of modern communication: Is shaping public awareness the sole responsibility of governments, or have PR and communication agencies become key partners in influencing public behaviour? Panelists will share real-world experiences that show how these partnerships can support governments in addressing complex challenges.

Deraya Speakers will organise a dialogue session titled “Government Communication: From Message to Impact on Quality of Life,” featuring Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Environmental Advisor to the Government of Ajman, in conversation with Hind Khlaifat, journalist and General Manager at Deraya Speakers.

The discussion will address how quality of life can be achieved by transforming communication messages into tangible, practical behaviours, encouraging individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, protect the environment, and participate in community initiatives. The session will emphasise how effective communication should combine accurate information with emotional inspiration.

The District Affairs Department will host a session titled “How Can Youth Create Content that Promotes Societal Values?” The session, featuring Media Personality Mona Al Raisi in dialogue with Ahmed Abdullah Al Naqbi from the Department, will explore the vital role of Emirati youth in driving the digital transformation.

Discussions will focus on how young people can use social media tools and artificial intelligence to produce content that reflects authentic community values while combating digital challenges such as fake news and hate speech.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department will host a session titled “Sharjah Real Estate… Stories on the Path to Sustainability.” The discussion will explore how real estate development can be more than an economic investment, serving as a catalyst for sustainable living and stronger communities.

Panelists will highlight how Sharjah’s sustainable real estate projects embody the emirate’s vision of creating healthy urban environments that protect the natural ecosystem while nurturing community bonds. The discussion will also shed light on the link between smart urban planning and higher levels of public health, belonging, and economic efficiency.

IGCF 2025 will bring together more than 237 speakers from across the globe through 51 sessions, presenting a comprehensive programme of over 110 events. These include 7 keynote speeches, 22 workshops, and a variety of activities spread across 22 interactive platforms, supported by 30 local, regional, and international partners.

Sessions will cover priority themes including artificial intelligence, food security, the environment, sustainability, and quality of life—cementing IGCF’s role as a leading global platform for exploring the impact of government communication on human wellbeing and building a more sustainable future.