NHRI, Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions explore strengthening joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) welcomed a delegation from the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions, headquartered in Doha, led by Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali, Secretary-General of the Network. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise between the two institutions.

On this occasion, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairman of the NHRI, stated:"This visit represents an important step towards strengthening cooperation and complementarity between national human rights institutions across the region. It supports the exchange of best practices and the alignment of joint efforts to protect rights and uphold human dignity.

At the NHRI, we firmly believe that enhancing regional cooperation and coordination is a key pillar for achieving sustainable development and reinforcing the principles of justice and equality."

The visit reflects NHRI’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation with regional institutions, encouraging the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and further enhancing its role in advancing human rights principles while supporting collective Arab efforts in this field.