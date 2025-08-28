RAK Ruler: Education constitutes cornerstone for continuing path of sustainable development in UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that education is a cornerstone for continuing the path of sustainable development in the UAE, the foundation of future success, and the main driver for enhancing the quality of life of the nation’s people and preparing them to play an active role in the journey of progress and development.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi emphasised that preparing an educated and knowledgeable Emirati generation remains at the forefront of national priorities, as it is the driving force for building a brighter future. He praised the dedicated efforts of the Ministry of Education and its development plans that strengthen the UAE’s standing among the leading countries in the education sector.

This came during H.H.’s reception today, at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed, of Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, on the occasion of the launch of the new academic year.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the Ministry’s efforts, programmes, and initiatives aimed at developing the educational system, modernising teaching methods, and providing an integrated learning environment that contributes to building a creative generation capable of keeping pace with the requirements of the future.

H.H. valued the Ministry of Education’s continuous efforts to advance the educational process, stressing the importance of developing this vital sector in line with the aspirations and vision of the state to be among the best countries in the world.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his sincere wishes to students on the occasion of the new academic year, wishing them success, and affirming that they are the true wealth of the nation and its foundation in building the future. He also extended his gratitude and appreciation to teachers, families, and school staff for their pivotal role in instilling values, consolidating knowledge, and nurturing a creative generation that contributes to the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

For her part, Sarah Al Amiri expressed her gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his continuous support for the education sector and his keenness to follow up on its progress, which enhances the quality of its outcomes and achieves its strategic goals.

She explained that the Ministry has prepared comprehensive plans for the start of the new academic year to ensure an optimal beginning for students in their renewed educational journey.

She noted that thanks to the support and guidance of the wise leadership, the Ministry remains committed to providing high-quality education that keeps pace with the demands of the era and meets the needs of the future labor market, by preparing and empowering upcoming generations according to the best practices, thus enhancing their global competitiveness and ensuring the UAE’s continued leadership in various fields.

